Second suspect named in 1970 murder of Maryland teen thanks to DNA and forensic genealogy

Investigators have named a second suspect in connection to the murder of a Maryland high school student more than 50 years ago.

Donald Willard was identified using forensic genetic genealogy and traditional investigative methods in the 1970 murder of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced in a statement Monday.

The first suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams III, was identified last year using DNA evidence collected from Conyers' body and clothes.

"During the investigative genetic genealogy process, the FBI personal utilized publicly accessible databases and conducted open source research to locate potential relatives of the suspects," acting special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office Joe Rothrock said Monday. "Interviews of these relatives were conducted and eventually led to the identification of suspects."

Both Willard and Williams died before they could be charged with the murder. It is unclear how and if the suspects knew each other, and there is no indication that they knew Conyers before her death.

Pamela Lynn Conyers. Anne Arundel County Police Department

On October 16, 1970, Conyers attended a bonfire at Glen Burnie High School before running an errand at Harundale Mall, the last place she was seen alive, according to police.

Her body was found four days later a short distance from her abandoned vehicle in a wooded area of Anne Arundel County, Maryland. An autopsy ruled Conyers' cause of death as homicide by asphyxiation.

"This announcement has been a long time coming, particularly for Pam's family and friends," Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said in a press conference Monday. "While we do hope it provides a sense of closure to all who knew and loved her, we know they still search for answers to what happened to Pam."

Investigators are asking the public for help filling in missing pieces of information and determining if the suspects could have been responsible for additional crimes.

Both men were hunters and were known to frequent the now-closed Mountain Bar. Willard worked on the Route 100 construction project where Conyers' body was found.

"Share your experiences with us," police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said. "Maybe you hunted or fished with them. Maybe you worked or drank a beer with them. If you did, call us."

"It's not too late to come forward with information. There's no information that's too small. It's all significant to us," Mulcahy added.