Jan. 30, 2019, 8:40 PM GMT By David K. Li

A uniformed Secret Service officer was injured and a pedestrian arrested after an accident involving a motorcade carrying Chinese officials in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the corner of 17th Street NW and F Street at 12:55 p.m. just a few blocks from the White House, the Secret Service said.

Sources say Chinese motorcade was involved in the incident and @secretservice officer was injured but not struck by a vehicle pic.twitter.com/AhQAahadkn — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 30, 2019

When paramedics arrived, the officer was sitting up in the street before he was taken to the hospital with a leg injury — possibly a dislocated knee, a fire spokesman said. His injury was considered serious, but not life-threatening, the fire official said.

A person was arrested for crossing a police line and assault on a police officer after the suspect "attempted to impede the progress" of a motorcade "in a temporarily secured area," the Secret Service said.

The Chinese delegation is in town for the trade talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the Secret Service is responsible for all foreign dignitaries. Protesters were active and visible in the area at the time of the accident.