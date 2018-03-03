WASHINGTON — The Secret Service said Saturday afternoon that it was responding to reports of a man who "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound" along the White House's north lawn fence.

The security agency said that medical personnel had been called to respond to the male victim.

The tweets from the Secret Service came following reports of a lock down at the White House, which was lifted a few minutes later. They added that there were no other reported injuries relating to the incident.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

As they responded to reports of a gunshot near the north lawn, the Secret Service told those in the White House to shelter in place around 11:30 a.m. As they investigated the incident, agents could be seen sprinting across the north lawn and the executive driveway with their guns drawn.

Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, close the area to pedestrian traffic, on March 3, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The shelter in place order was lifted after approximately 45 minutes.

As a precaution, the Secret Service shutdown all roads along the White House perimeter. Traffic around the White House was impacted by the order, the agency said.

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and not in residence at the time of the incident. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed on the situation.

Trump is expected to return to Washington D.C. this afternoon to attend the Gridiron Club dinner, an annual gathering with members of the press and D.C. politicos.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stacey Klein reported from Washington. Phil McCausland reported from New York.