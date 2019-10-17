Breaking News Emails
Female athletes were secretly recorded inside a locker room of a small South Carolina college, and the video was uploaded to one of the world's largest porn sites, officials said Thursday.
Limestone College officials learned about the footage earlier this month when at least five clips running between 90 seconds and three minutes each were published on Pornhub, according to police Det. Brian Blanton in Gaffney.
The footage was taken in late 2012 and early 2013 inside the men's soccer changing room at the college in Gaffney, about 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg.
The footage appears to be of Limestone opponents who were using the men's locker room for their games against the host team, the Saints.
Limestone, a four-year liberal arts Christian college, said in a statement that such incidents are uncommon and not tolerated on its campus.
"Our primary goal continues to be the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests. We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated," the school statement said.
"Limestone College is as safe as any institution in the nation. It is unfortunate that an individual or individuals might have violated the terms under which we are gathered as a community at this College."
There have been no immediate arrests but Blanton said detectives have solid leads.
"We have a person of interest in mind, but it's going to be a long process of putting the pieces of the puzzle together," the detective told NBC News on Thursday. "It was someone who was associated with the schools at the time."
That person is no longer affiliated with Limestone and has "no clue" he or she is now under investigation, Blanton added.
The school has asked Pornhub to remove the videos, he said. A representative for the website could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
The Limestone College Saints play in the Conference Carolinas, a league of NCAA Division II colleges from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.