Section of Philadelphia I-95 collapses after massive truck fire, officials say

A massive truck fire forced the closure of a section of the I-95 in northeast Philadelphia after a portion of the roadway collapsed, officials said Sunday morning.

NBC Philadelphia reported the collapse was caused by a truck fire burning under an on-ramp.

All lanes of the highway are shut down between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet Sunday morning.

"The roadway is gone," unnamed officials told NBC Philadelphia.

Runoff from fuel or gas lines from the burning truck is also causing explosions underground, Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derrick Bowmer told reporters.

“We will be here for awhile,” he said. “We have fire coming out of those manholes.”

A video posted on social media captured by a driver appeared to show plumes of black smoke rising above the highway.

Philadelphia Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a tweet he has been briefed by officials and that first responders and transportation officials are on the scene. Shapiro added that he and Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis are "closely coordinating" with officials in the state, throughout New Jersey and in the federal government.

"For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene," Shapiro wrote.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.