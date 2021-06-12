IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Security guard ambushed and killed outside Indiana bank

The shooting occurred at First Midwest Bank in Gary.
Image:
Two armed men entered the First Midwest Bank and demanded money, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said. Police released surveillance video of the suspects from the robbery. One was arrested. Lake County Sheriff's Dept.
By The Associated Press

GARY, Ind. — A security guard was ambushed and killed Friday outside a bank in northwestern Indiana before two armed men entered and demanded money, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at First Midwest Bank in Gary.

One suspect was subsequently arrested, the Lake County sheriff’s department said.

The FBI is taking over the investigation, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The department “will assist in whatever way we can in bringing these suspects to justice,” Martinez said. “I would like to offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the security officer who was killed.”

