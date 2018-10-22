Security guard shoots intruder at Fox station in Washington, D.C.

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A security guard shot an intruder inside a Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, the station and police said.

The incident happened a little after 3 p.m. ET at WTTG-TV's building in the Friendship Heights neighborhood.

The 38-year-old man got past at least one set of glass doors that normally require an ID to swipe through, the station said.

The security guard first used pepper spray, but then fired her weapon when the spray didn't slow him down, police said. The intruder was shot once in the chest.

"He forced his way in by kicking in the door and the shooting happened in the lobby area of the station," Metro police Cmdr. Melvin Gresham said, who added the man was not armed.

As the man was wheeled into an ambulance, he appeared conscious and was moving his arms, footage showed. He was listed in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Gresham called the suspect "stable, alert and conscious" and said investigators were trying to reach his family.

Reporter Lindsay Watts said she had just pulled into work when colleagues in the parking lot told her there had been a shooting.

“It’s very surreal covering something like this outside our workplace,” Watts said.