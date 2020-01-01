Security tight, Jews gather at stadium for religious event

More than 92,000 Jewish men and women were to congregate on New Year's Day at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to celebrate the reading of the entire Talmud in an event called Siyum HaShas.
Image: Orthodox Jews gather to study the entire Talmud text at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 1, 2012.
Orthodox Jews gather to study the entire Talmud text at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 1, 2012.Mario Tama / Getty Images file

By The Associated Press

The large scale gathering of Jews will draw a significant security presence after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the area.

The New Year's Day event celebrates the completion of the reading of the 2,711-page Babylonian Talmud, a process that takes 7 1/2 years.

The Talmud contains discussions of Jewish law that guide every aspect of life.

Rabbi Yosef C. Golding, an organizer, told The Record that he has worked with more than 50 law enforcement agencies on security for the event, and that more than 300 uniformed state police will be in the stadium. The event will be broadcast internationally.

The last event at the stadium in 2012 drew about 90,000 people, organizers told The Record.

The New York City region has been rocked by recent attacks on Jews. On Dec. 10, two shooters targeted a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, killing three people, and last weekend a man armed with a knife attacked five people at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York.

There also have been several street assaults in New York City in recent weeks.