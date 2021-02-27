Security video captured a woman as she was dragged down a California street while holding on to a purse on Feb. 24.

The video, which shows the moment in which a white car is seen driving with the woman holding on, was shared by an Oakland beauty supply store on social media and with NBC affiliate KNTV.

Eventually the woman lets go and the car continues to zoom off. She lies in the middle of the street as cars continue to pass her, the video shows. She eventually gets up and walks to the side of the road, where witnesses approach her.

The beauty supply store owners declined to speak to NBC News, but the woman's husband told NBC affiliate that she is OK although still shaken up.

Oakland Police ask anyone with information to contact them as they continue their investigation.