San Francisco residents awoke Wednesday to dark orange skies clouded with smoke that had blown in from wildfires burning in national forests across California and Oregon.

Photos show how dramatically the smoke changed the color and brightness of the city's famed vistas on Wednesday. The Golden Gate Bridge, viewed from Marine Drive in the Presidio, is missing behind an eerie cloud of orange haze.

Move the sliders from left to right to see the smoke-filled scenes.