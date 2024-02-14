Selma Blair apologizes after Islamophobic comment

Actor Selma Blair apologized Tuesday for what she said was a mistake in judgment after comments condemned as Islamophobic went viral this month.

“I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this,” Blair wrote on Instagram.

Blair, who played Vivian Kensington in "Legally Blonde" and Liz Sherman in "Hellboy," among other films, sparked the controversy last week in commenting on a social media post by Abraham Hamra.

Hamra criticized Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for voting against a measure that would prevent anyone who took part in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel from immigrating to the U.S.

Tlaib said the measure was “redundant with already existing federal law." Bush called it an "empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate."

Blair wrote Tuesday that "as soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment."

"Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands," Blair wrote. "In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset."

In her now-deleted comment, Blair wrote: “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

Regular X users criticized Blair and said the comment was bigotry, and so did the Council on American–Islamic Relations, an advocacy group.

Blair is Jewish. Hamas on Oct. 7 carried out terrorist attacks against Israel that targeted civilians, and Israel responded by declaring war on Hamas and attacking targets in Gaza, which Hamas controls.

The number of people killed in Gaza has passed 28,000, according to health officials there. The toll on civilians in Gaza, which is densely populated, has also been criticized by officials with the United Nations and others.

"I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it — not hate," Blair wrote Tuesday. "I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt. And I will do better."