Selma Blair granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend after alleged attack

Actress Selma Blair has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after she alleged he attacked her at her Los Angeles home.

Blair, 49, filed the petition against Ronald Carlson, 53, last month after, she said, he was returning a TV to her and got angered when she asked him to also return her key.

Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, had just finished intravenous treatment on Feb. 22 when Carlson arrived, the petition said.

Blair said when Carlson became angry over the key, she told him she wasn't feeling well and needed to lie down.

He responded by calling her a "loser" and a "cripple," the petition said. He then "lunged" at her on the sofa and grabbed her neck and started strangling her, it said.

She tried to fight him off and call for her housekeeper, who was upstairs, but wasn't heard because of the sound of a vacuum cleaner, according to the petition. Carlson then covered Blair's mouth, restricting her airway, the petition said, likely causing her to lose consciousness for a few seconds.

Carlson had also tried to get Blair's clothes off. During the struggle, the partitions in the couch separated, and Blair hit her head. The petition said Carlson then banged Blair's head on the floor several more times.

Carlson then made Blair's nose bleed and decided to leave, telling her he would kill her, according to the petition, filed Feb. 25.

A Los Angeles Police Department report attached to the petition said Blair had bruises on her chin, neck and bicep. It added that she was bleeding from her nose after the attack and drifting in and out of consciousness following the attack.

Carlson was arrested the next day, according to police. He said he did not hit Blair, and she had started the physical incident by scratching him. He was charged with intimate partner violence with injury and due to be arraigned in June.

On March 9, Carlson sought a restraining order against Blair, claiming: "Selma was the aggressor and the one who initiated the attack, and I was the victim."

"I defended myself against Selma’s attack, but I did not intentionally strike her or cause her any harm," he said in the petition.

He said he was filing the petition to keep Blair away from his 12-year-old daughter.

"Most concerning to me is that on February 28, 2022, Selma sent my 12-year-old daughter, Chloe, a text message, which she instructed her to 'destroy,'" the petition said. "I have primary custody of Chloe and I need to protect her against any further harassment from Selma."

A restraining order hearing is scheduled for March 22, when Blair's temporary order against Carlson expires.

Representatives for Blair declined to comment. An attorney for Carlson did not respond to a request for comment.