Selma Blair leaves 'Dancing With the Stars' citing health concerns related to MS

Actor Selma Blair left the competition show "Dancing With the Stars" citing health concerns and spun through the ballroom dance floor for one last graceful waltz Monday evening.

The actress, who revealed in 2018 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system, tearfully announced on Monday's episode that she had to bow out of the competition.

“I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRI’s and the results came back, and it just all adds up to, I can’t ... I can’t go on with the competition," she told her partner Sasha Farber in a rehearsal room in a pre-recorded clip.

"Pushed as far as I could," she told him.

She choked back tears when talking to the camera and explaining the circumstances.

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones," she said.

"There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation, among rips and tears, and so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want," she continued.

Selma Blair, center, with the cast of 'Dancing With the Stars". Eric McCandless / ABC

She said she wanted one last dance with her partner.

“This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing when it’s time to walk away," she explained. "So I am so, so grateful to be able to do one more gentle dance."

She and Farber danced to the song "What the World Needs Now."

She received a score of 10 from each of the four judges — a perfect 40.

A post on the "Dancing With the Stars" Instagram page praised the dancers Monday night, saying: "Selma Blair & Sasha Farber gave us a memorable night with a beautiful final performance. Thank you Selma for inspiring us with your perseverance and radiant energy."

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit “Legally Blonde.” She also opened up about her MS diagnosis in the 2021 documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair."