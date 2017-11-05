Sen. Rand Paul was "blindsided" and suffered a minor injury when he was attacked at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, police and a Paul spokesperson said Saturday.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green. Courtesy Warren County Detention Center via Reuters

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault in the incident, which occurred at about 3:20 p.m. local time Friday, Kentucky State Police said.

"Senator Rand Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault," Kelsey Cooper, Paul's Kentucky communications director, said in a statement. "The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

After Paul reported the assault, the Warren County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant and a trooper arrested Boucher soon after, police said.

Boucher remained held Saturday in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event at Drake University on Jan. 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images file

Details about the circumstances of the alleged assault were not released by police.

NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville reported that the two men are neighbors. A neighbor told the station that the two men have had ongoing problems and Paul was mowing the lawn at the time of the assault.

A state police spokesperson would not confirm those details, but said Paul and Boucher are acquainted with one another.

The Republican senator sustained a minor injury, state police said. An ambulance was not required.

The Kentucky State Police confirmed that the FBI were involved in the investigation, but the ongoing probe will be led by the trooper who made the arrest.

CORRECTION (Nov. 4, 10:27 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the relationship between Paul and Boucher. They are acquainted with each other, according to the police; it is not the case they had never met.