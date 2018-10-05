Senator vows Kavanaugh vote won't keep him from Daughter's Montana wedding

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sen. Steve Daines promised he'll vote in favor for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but won't miss his daughter's Montana wedding on Saturday, even if it means ditching the reception to fly back to Washington D.C., the lawmaker’s office said.

For months, Saturday has been circled on Sen. Daines’ calendar to walk Annie Daines down the aisle long before the contentious Senate brawl over Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Montana Republican Senate candidate Rep. Steve Daines arrives at his campaign headquarters with his wife Cindy Daines, left, and daughter Annie Daines on Nov. 4, 2014. Michael Albans / AP

Daines, R-Montana, has said he’s a firm yes vote for the nominee.

“The senator spoke to Judge Kavanaugh last evening. He assured him that he will be back in D.C. to vote yes if needed,” Daines' spokeswoman, Katie Schoettler, said Friday. “He has made arrangements. If he is needed, he will back following the wedding.”

Daines was in Washington D.C. on Friday for the Senate's procedural vote to move Kavanaugh's nomination forward.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to hold a final vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Saturday, and wrap up the highly divisive battle.

Christine Blasey Ford, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that an allegedly drunken Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her while they were teenagers in the Washington D.C. area in 1982.

Playing out in the backdrop of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse of women, Kavanaugh's confirmation is being compared to the 1992 Supreme Court nomination fight over Clarence Thomas, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Anita Hill.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied Ford's allegations.

Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate, so McConnell could roll the dice and hold a vote without Daines on Saturday if he’s sure of 50 in the bag,

Schoettler declined to reveal exactly when and where the wedding is on Saturday, only calling it an “early afternoon” affair.

An announcement on bridal site The Knot lists Annie Daines’ wedding to Brad Moss to take place Saturday at Manhattan Christian Reform Church in Manhattan, Montana, with a reception immediately to follow at Headwater Hops Ranch in nearby Three Forks.

That’s 1800 miles away from Washington D.C.