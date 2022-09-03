Serena Williams is most tweeted about female athlete ever, Twitter says

Serena Williams, considered by many to be the greatest women’s tennis player ever, is also the GOAT on Twitter among female athletes.

Williams was defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their women’s singles third-round match Friday at the 2022 U.S. Open. The loss likely marks the end of Williams’ 27-year tennis career, as she earlier this month said she planned to retire after playing in the U.S. Open.

“It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” an emotional Williams said in an on-court interview after the match, which was broadcast on ESPN. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her team, her parents, her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her sister Venus: “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus.”

Following Williams’ exit from the U.S. Open, Twitter Sports announced that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was the most tweeted about female athlete ever on the social network. According to Twitter, 74% of those who tweeted about Serena in August and through Sept. 2 had not previously tweeted about her all year.