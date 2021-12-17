'Shopping cart killer' behind at least 4 Virginia slayings, police say

Virginia police on Friday said they arrested an alleged serial killer who they say is behind four homicides in the state since August.

They said the alleged serial killer, Anthony Robinson, 35, has been dubbed "the shopping cart killer" because of his modus operandi.

"We have a serial killer. The good thing is he's in custody," said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Davis was joined by Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Forensics Maj. Ed O'Carroll who spoke Friday at a press conference and said four victims have been found since August, with remains of one found Wednesday "tucked away in an isolated wooded area."

"The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County," police said in a statement.

Police said "the remains were in a container near a shopping cart." Fairfax County Police Dept.

NBC Washington reported that Harrisonburg Police recently arrested and charged a man with the murders of two women, one of them from Harrisonburg, whose bodies were found Nov. 24 in Charlottesville.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.