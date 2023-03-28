IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Adnan Syed's murder conviction is reinstated months after being freed

Mar. 28, 2023, 7:04 PM UTC
Adnan Syed's murder conviction reinstated months after he was freed

A new hearing regarding the evidence to vacate Syed’s conviction will be held to allow the family of Hae Min Lee to attend.
Adnan Syed leaves the courthouse after being released from prison on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.Lloyd Fox / The Baltimore Sun via Getty Images file
By Doha Madani and Ken Dilanian

Maryland's appeal court reinstated the murder conviction against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, roughly six months after Baltimore prosecutors provided new evidence in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

Syed, whose conviction was made famous by the podcast "Serial," was released from prison in October after Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said DNA evidence supported his Syed's innocence.

Lee's family filed an appeal, arguing that they were not properly notified of the efforts to release Syed.

A tribute to Hae Min Lee, class of 1999, in a Woodlawn High School yearbook in 2002.Hayes Gardner / The Baltimore Sun via Getty Images file

The Maryland appeals court ruled in their favor, stating that officials failed to provide sufficient notice for Lee's family to attend the hearing.

A new hearing will be held regarding the evidence to vacate Syed's conviction, but the previous murder charges have been reinstated in the interim.

Tuesday's decision is seen as a procedural issue, and there is no reason to believe Syed will be sent back to prison. The prosecutor has indicated that there is evidence pointing to other suspects and that the investigation is ongoing.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.