Adnan Syed's murder conviction reinstated months after he was freed

Maryland's appeal court reinstated the murder conviction against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, roughly six months after Baltimore prosecutors provided new evidence in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

Syed, whose conviction was made famous by the podcast "Serial," was released from prison in October after Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said DNA evidence supported his Syed's innocence.

Lee's family filed an appeal, arguing that they were not properly notified of the efforts to release Syed.

A tribute to Hae Min Lee, class of 1999, in a Woodlawn High School yearbook in 2002. Hayes Gardner / The Baltimore Sun via Getty Images file

The Maryland appeals court ruled in their favor, stating that officials failed to provide sufficient notice for Lee's family to attend the hearing.

A new hearing will be held regarding the evidence to vacate Syed's conviction, but the previous murder charges have been reinstated in the interim.

Tuesday's decision is seen as a procedural issue, and there is no reason to believe Syed will be sent back to prison. The prosecutor has indicated that there is evidence pointing to other suspects and that the investigation is ongoing.