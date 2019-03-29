Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 29, 2019, 4:21 PM GMT By Doha Madani

The California man whose hoax 911 call led to a Kansas man’s death was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

Tyler Rai Barriss pleaded guilty in November to a total of 51 charges stemming from phony emergency calls he made, including one count of making a false report resulting in a death.

Barriss agreed to serve 20 to 25 years in federal prison as part of a plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of Los Angeles.

He admitted to years of "swatting," the act of falsely reporting a serious crime with the aim of drawing a massive police response to the home of an unsuspecting target.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Barriss, who lives in Los Angeles, contacted police to say he was at a home in Wichita — where he had claimed to have fatally shot his dad and was holding the rest of the family hostage.

The incident led to the death of Andrew Finch, 28, who was shot and killed by police outside the home.

Responding officers demanded that anyone inside that McCormick Street home come out. Confused, Finch stepped outside where he raised and dropped hands several times before an officer opened fire and killed him, officials said.

Finch's family is suing the police and the city of Wichita, Kansas, for his death.

Barriss called in that tragic threat at the behest of two gamers, Casey Viner, 18, and Shane Gaskill, 25, authorities said. Viner asked Barriss to make the call as an act of retaliation against Gaskill after a game of "Call of Duty" ended badly.

Barriss then taunted Gaskill in Twitter direct messages, before Gaskill challenged the California man to swat him, according to court records. Gaskill gave Barriss the address to a home where Gaskill had once lived that was then occupied by Finch's family.

False calls connected to Barriss between 2015 and 2017 happened in Ohio, Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Massachusetts, MIssouri, Maine, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Connecticut and New York.