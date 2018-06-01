Setback for women or long overdue? Former Miss Americas on end of swimsuit competition

“You’ll never get 100 percent on your side,” said Carlson, who was crowned Miss America in 1989 and was elected chair of the board in January after an email scandal that forced out the previous chair, a man. “But it was about time for the organization to come up to the relevancy of 2018.”

Gretchen Carlson won the 1989 Miss America crown. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

After the announcement, Kira Kazantsev, 26, who won the 2015 crown, shared her excitement with NBC News. “I thought this was the best thing they could do for future of the organization," she said. While the swimsuit competition was “a big part of our history,” she added, “it’s time to move forward and change.”

Mallory Hagan, 29, the 2013 Miss America, agreed.

“I don’t think you need to put on a swimsuit to tell that someone is physically fit or beautiful,” Hagan said. “We are in a new era. This is a way to modernize and open the door for a new wave of contestants.”

But Betty Cantrell, 23, who won the 2016 title, said the move would take away from the event’s focus on health and fitness.

“Miss America is about having beauty and brains — it’s not about being Miss Businesswoman,” Cantrell said.

After she won, Cantrell worked to promote healthy lifestyle initiatives to combat obesity in her home state, Georgia. She also thinks the change diminishes the progress women have made in taking pride in their bodies.

Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell reacts after being crowned Miss America 2016. Mark Makela / Reuters

“It’s essentially saying that women shouldn’t be proud to be in their own skin. We’re telling women to cover up,” Cantrell said. “This is setting women back decades.”

Kirsten Haglund says the swimsuit competition itself was setting women back. The 2008 Miss America had an eating disorder before joining the pageant and hoped her win would help her promote a healthy body image among girls. But once she started traveling as the title holder, she discovered the swimsuit competition cast a negative shadow on her message.

“I saw how difficult it was to give that message of body positivity when the public message of Miss America has been objectified as just a beauty pageant,” Hagland, 29, said.

The swimsuit competition dates to the founding of the crowning of Miss America in 1921 as a bathing beauty revue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The debate over the competition has lasted almost as long.

Yolande Betbeze Fox, who won the 1951 title, became one of the first internal critics when she refused to wear a bathing suit in promotional photos after being crowned Miss America.