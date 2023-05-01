IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
May. 1, 2023, 9:53 PM UTC
Seven people found dead at Oklahoma home

The victims were discovered in Henryetta, south of Tulsa.
By Juliette Arcodia and Tim Stelloh

The bodies of seven people were found Monday inside an Oklahoma home, authorities said.

The home is in Henryetta, roughly 50 miles south of Tulsa, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The spokesperson declined to identify the victims and said local officials would provide that information.

Additional details about the deaths were not immediately available from the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office or the Henryetta Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

