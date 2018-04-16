Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Seven inmates killed at South Carolina maximum security prison after hours of fighting

The Lee Correctional Institution houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.

Razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina.Sean Rayford / AP file

Hours of fighting among inmates inside a maximum security facility in South Carolina has led to the deaths of seven prisoners and injuries of 17 others, state corrections officials said early Monday.

The fighting began at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville at 7:15 p.m. ET Sunday. The prison wasn't secured until almost 3 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted.

Authorities added that all prison staff and responding law enforcement were "safe and accounted for."

Lee County Fire and Rescue tweeted early Monday that it and several other EMS crews responded to a "mass casualty" situation.

Corrections officials did not immediately say what led to the incident and why it took hours to stop the series of altercations.

Lee Correctional houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

