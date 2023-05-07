Seven waiting at bus stop in Texas bordertown killed when struck by vehicle

Seven people waiting at a bus stop in a Texas border city were killed and a dozen more were injured early Sunday when a vehicle rammed into them in what investigators believe was an intentional act, officials said.

The victims were at a stop located near a Catholic Charities facility in the city of Brownsville when they were struck, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

Eleven people injured in the 8:30 a.m. crash were taken by ambulance for treatment to local hospitals, the Brownsville Fire Department said on its official Facebook page.

One of the injured was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center in nearly Harlingen, the department said.

Brownsville is one of the border cities that is already seeing a surge in migrants attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico ahead of the lifting of Title 42, which ends on May 11.

Imposed in the last year of the Trump Administration, the Covid ban has turned migrants back to Mexico more than 2.5 million times since it went into effect in March 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.