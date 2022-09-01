Seven water distribution sites will be open 'until further notice' in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The state opened seven major water distribution sites that will serve the parched residents of Mississippi's capital city "until further notice," officials said Thursday.

Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters these centers will quickly and efficiently get bottles of drinking water, nonpotable water and sanitizer into the hands of Jackson residents — but offered no timeline when this ongoing water crisis could end.

"These sites will be well stocked, they will be well staffed and they will be well prepared to handle the continued emergency of the coming days," he said.

The sites will be open from "9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day until further notice," the governor said.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday evening because of complications from the Pearl River flooding.

Issues at the O.B. Curtis water plant resulted in low or no water pressure for many residents throughout the city.

Lumumba told constituents Thursday that local, state and federal authorities are in constant communication, in their joint efforts to get safe water flowing in Jackson.

“We have made some positive gains within the system," he said.

“We understand your frustrations We understand your impatience with this challenge and all of this is warranted. I just want to assure you that you have a united front at this hour at this time, endeavoring to fix it.”

Reeves also lamented the hardships placed on Jackson residents.

“I know that you’re dealing with a profoundly unfair situation. It’s frustrating," he said Thursday. "It’s wrong … and it needs to be fixed.”

The governor warned residents, even if an acceptable level of water pressure starts coming from faucets, not to drink it.

"Do not drink the water," he said. "Do not use the water to brush your teeth. If you’re going to drink the water, please boil it. There’s been a boil-water notice n in the city for quite some time That has not changed."

The state’s capital city, with about 150,000 residents, nearly 83% of whom are Black, has long been plagued by infrastructure issues that have made getting clean, reliable water a challenge.

Ashely Tosé, who is seven months pregnant, said her fellow Jackson residents are quickly losing patience and hope.

"People are fed up. They’re running to bordering cities who have clean water to just bathe and to go into their grocery stores and buying up all the water because we have none,” she told NBC News at a church-run preschool.

If the situation doesn't improve dramatically Tosé said she fears the fate that lies ahead for her unborn child.

“So, I am going to have a Black son. And to have a city that has poor schools, poor roads, grocery stores running out of food and no water to drink. I honestly don’t even want to bathe my baby in Jackson’s water.”

Morgan Chesky and Jillian Frankel reported from Jackson, Mississippi, and David K. Li in New York City.