Several Casualties Reported in Texas Church Shooting

Multiple people were reported killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, an official said.

A single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.

The shooter was "down," Gamez said.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said "multiple" people had been killed, with as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the Wilson County Sheriff's Office had described it as an "active shooter" incident.

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting but that her daughter was inside the church.