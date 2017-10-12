Several Hospitalized After Attempted Prison Break in North Carolina

At least six people were injured during an attempted prison break in North Carolina on Thursday, officials said.

Fires were set in the sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday afternoon. The high-security prison has a capacity of 896 inmates and was housing 729 on Thursday, authorities said.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Six patients were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, a hospital official said. The official didn't clarify whether the injured were prison employees, law enforcement or inmates, but the hospital said in a statement: "We ask family of patients to please avoid the campus."

Pasquotank Correctional Institute Google Maps

Three area schools were briefly placed on lockdown.

"Due to an incident that is taking place at the local jail north of town, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management," the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School district said in a statement.

"Students on buses who had not arrived home already, were brought back to the schools due to the potential of inmates being in the area and students in transport," the district said. "We also did not want the possibility of students being home alone with the potential of having inmates in the area."