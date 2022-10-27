Several hurt after train derails at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park

Seven people were hospitalized after a popular steam-powered train at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park derailed Wednesday, officials said.

Three passenger cars tipped on their side in the derailment, which was reported around 6:10 p.m., said Tom Martin, the Stone County Emergency Management director.

A passenger called 911 and ambulances from multiple districts were sent to the scene, he said.

Six park-goers and one employee were taken to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed, the park said in a statement.

People walk near a derailed train at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park, on Wednesday. Gary Eldridge

Hospital system CoxHealth said it had six patients with minor to moderate injuries.

“Of course, when you have a call come in with that description, you immediately think the worst,” Martin said. “Fortunately, it wasn’t.”

The steam-powered train runs within Silver Dollar City, which is an 1880s-themed amusement park west of Branson. The train that derailed runs a 30-minute course and features an old-fashioned stickup attempt, according to its website.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate the incident, Martin said.

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the park said.