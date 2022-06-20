6 injured, 3 critically, after NYC taxi jumps curb, NYPD says

A taxi jumped a curb in New York's Flatiron District on Monday, injuring six people, at least three of them seriously, the Fire Department of New York said.

After striking the pedestrians, the cab crashed into a building, according to the New York City Police Department. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties inside the building.

New York firefighters respond to a taxi accident in the Flatiron district in N.Y., on Monday. Courtesy Citizen app

The incident happened near the intersection of Broadway and West 29th St., about four blocks south of the Empire State Building, at about 1 p.m. ET, the FDNY said.

The driver remained on the scene afterward, the authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.