Several injured as gas leak explosion blows out first floor of Ohio building

A gas leak appears to have caused a large explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly blowing out the bottom floor of a 13-story building and injuring at least seven people.

The first floor of the building, which houses a Chase Bank, appears to have been destroyed, according to NBC News affiliate WFMJ.

Mercy Health Hospital was treating seven patients from the blast, one of whom was in critical condition, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Robinson said in a statement.

She said the hospital was monitoring the situation and "engaging with local emergency management officials" responding to the scene.

Ron Flaviano / Bliss 360 Marketing

"Our hearts go out to those impacted, and we stand ready to assist those in need as the health of our patients and the entire Youngstown community is and always has been our top priority," Robinson said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the moment of the explosion on an otherwise quiet street. There were no cars on the adjacent street, which appeared to have orange construction markers blocking it off, when suddenly plumes of gray smoke erupt from the windows.

A representative for Chase Bank said the company was in close contact with local authorities "to check on the safety of everyone in the building and area."

