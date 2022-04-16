Multiple people injured after shooting reports at South Carolina mall, police say

Local authorities in South Carolina have confirmed that multiple people are being treated for injuries sustained during an incident involving "shots fired" at a shopping mall Saturday afternoon.

Columbia police said officers responded to a shooting at Columbiana Centre at around 2:30 p.m. and started evacuating the mall and "getting people to safety."

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," police said on Twitter.

Columbiana Centre is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia. Mall administrators did not immediately provide comment about the incident.

As authorities continue assessing the scene, the main entrance to the mall on Harbison Boulevard has been closed, WIS-TV, NBC's affiliated-station in Columbia reported.

A reunification site has been set up at a Fairfield Inn on 320 Columbiana Drive, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.