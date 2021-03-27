Two killed, 8 injured in Virginia Beach violence near oceanfront

Two people were killed and eight were injured late Friday in shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police said.

Some of the surviving victims sustained life-threatening injuries, the Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted early Saturday.

VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

Gunfire broke out after 11 p.m. near the oceanfront, and eight victims were discovered, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

Shortly after, more shots were fired nearby, and an officer fatally shot a suspect, the chief said.

A second person was fatally shot in an incident that police do not believe is related to the other shootings. It appears to be "a separate shooting incident that we’re still trying to piece together," Neudigate said.

No officers were injured in the shootings or response, he said.

In yet another, separate incident in the area late Friday, an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car, the chief said, calling it "a very chaotic night at the beach."

There are no suspects in custody in the shootings, Neudigate said.

"We'll be doing our due diligence to find the people involved in this and hold them accountable," he said.

Six gunshot patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital early Saturday following a shooting on Atlantic Avenue, the hospital said.

Virginia Beach is an annual destination for spring break vacationers.