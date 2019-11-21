Several new Epstein accusers expected to sue his estate

A flood of new lawsuits targeting Jeffrey Epstein's estate is expected to be filed in the coming weeks and months, lawyers representing sex abuse victims told a New York judge Thursday.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys made the disclosure during a court hearing related to the estate of the accused sex trafficker, who died by suicide in August.
Lawyer Brad Edwards said he expected “potentially dozens more cases.” Two other attorneys, Roberta Kaplan and Arick Fudali, told the court they were still fielding calls from alleged victims interested in filing suits. And a fourth lawyer, David Boies, said after the hearing his firm also expects to file additional lawsuits.
Epstein, 66, was arrested in early July on charges of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of young girls in the early 2000s. The wealthy financier, whose social circle once included Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty.
Epstein took his own life inside a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center days after a judge denied his request to await trial at his Manhattan mansion.
Several women had already filed civil suits by the time of his death. At least a half dozen alleged victims have sued Epstein’s estate in the subsequent weeks and months.
At the hearing Thursday, Epstein’s estate attorney Bennet Moskowitz said he was still trying to gain a complete picture of Epstein’s finances. The estate, he said, is “perhaps the most complex estate I’m aware of.”
Just two days before his death, Epstein placed $578 million in assets in a trust.
The plaintiffs' lawyers expressed frustration with Moskowitz, saying they still didn't have basic details about the estate such as how much it's worth and who is it's beneficiary.
"It is now long past time for our client and other survivors to finally obtain some measure of justice," Kaplan, who represents a woman allegedly abused by Epstein when she was 14, said in a statement.
"Our client’s claims are not complicated and therefore can and should be tried as soon as possible if a settlement cannot be reached in short order," Kaplan added.
The hearing was held two days after a pair of corrections officers were indicted in connection with his suicide.
Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, who were on duty the night before Epstein was found dead, were charged with six counts tied to falsifying prison records.
An investigation into Epstein's web of enablers remains ongoing.