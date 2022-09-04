Several Norfolk State students among injured in Virginia mass shooting early Sunday morning

A shooting early Sunday morning in Virginia has left seven injured, including several Norfolk State University students, according to police.

Of the seven victims, two have life-threatening injuries, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet.

The call came in around 12:00a.m. Sunday morning about a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, police said. Seven victims were taken to the hospital.

The location of the shooting is about a 12 minute drive from Norfolk State University’s campus.

A view of the 5000 block of Killam Avenue in Norfolk, Va. Google Maps

Norfolk police informed Norfolk State University that "several" students were victims in the shooting at the "isolated off-campus location," according to a tweet from the school. They did not specify exactly how many students were shot.

"NSU Police have secured the NSU campus," the university said. "Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services."

In another tweet, the university again offered counseling to students in light of the shooting and encouraged "the campus community to remain vigilant of their surroundings."

Norfolk police did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.