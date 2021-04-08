'Several' people injured in Texas shooting, suspect still at large

Police are searching for a gunman who injured several people in a shooting near an industrial park in Bryan, Texas.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, Bryan Police Department Lt. Jason James said. The shooting occurred at 350 Stone City Drive, near the Brazos County Industrial Park.

Several victims were transported to a local hospital, though the exact number of injured and their conditions were not clear, James said.

Detectives are conducting witness interviews. There was no immediate information regarding a suspect, James said.

The Texas shooting comes just hours after President Joe Biden announced a series of executive orders aimed at curbing gun violence. Biden’s executive actions, which are likely to face legal hurdles, are aimed at reducing mass shootings, suicides, and domestic violence.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment," Biden said Thursday.

One of Biden’s orders would direct the Department of Justice to write rules that will reduce the proliferation of "ghost guns," homemade firearms often made from parts bought online and that do not have traceable serial numbers.

Another order asks the DOJ to publish model "red flag" laws for states to use as guides, laws that allow family members or law enforcement agencies to petition state courts to temporarily block people from obtaining firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.