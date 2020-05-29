Several police heads across nation condemn force used before Floyd death

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The top brass at several large police departments across the country on Thursday decried the use of force seen in the arrest of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck during an arrest this week.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said that Floyd's death was "caused by the unacceptable actions of a police officer."

"What took place in Minneapolis earlier this week is absolutely reprehensible and tarnishes the badge nationwide, including here in Chicago," Brown said in a statement.

The police commissioners of New York City and Philadelphia also criticized the actions that preceded Floyd's death. The Oakland, California, police chief said the department was "deeply disturbed" by what they saw in video of the arrest.

Three San Francisco Bay Area police unions also were among those criticizing the use of force.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after he was pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer who video showed kneeled on his neck for around 8 minutes, as Floyd was heard saying he couldn't breathe.

This site is protected by recaptcha

Police were responding to a call about a forgery after Floyd was accused of allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

The officer who knelt on Floyd's neck and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired, and there are investigations into whether charges should be filed, including by the FBI and federal authorities.

Floyd's death, and the video, has sparked outrage and protests across the country. In Minneapolis, demonstrations turned violent Wednesday night with stores looted and 17 structure fires, officials said.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement: "What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong."

"We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD," Shea wrote. "This is not acceptable ANYWHERE."

Philadelphia's police commissioner, Danielle M. Outlaw, said that "Throughout the nation, communities of color are tired of reliving atrocities such as this over and over again," and she applauded the swift actions taken so by the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, which she said sent a clear message that such conduct won't be tolerated.

Protests have occurred in some of the cities that have issued statements condemning the actions seen in the video.

Demonstrations occurred in New York City Thursday and police said that there had more than 30 arrests, including one person who allegedly struck an officer in the face with a fist and another who hit an officer with a garbage can, NBC New York reported.

Protests also occurred in Denver Thursday, with marchers calling for action, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

The police chief of that city, Paul M. Pazen, said in a statement Thursday that "the actions and type of force used by the Minneapolis police officers in the video are inexcusable and contrary to how we train our officers."

Brown, the Chicago police superintendent, said that the actions that led to Floyd's death made the job of Chicago police — which has been trying to rebuild trust following incidents of its own, including a racially-charged killing in 2014 — more difficult.

Brown said that he ordered mandatory training on "positional asphyxiation" to be completed by all officers. All Chicago officers will also be required to watch the video.