Several Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint Friday morning at an off-campus property, a university official said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of North 15th Street, according to a statement from a university spokesperson.

“The most important thing is that no students were hurt or injured during this incident, which will continue to be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department,” the statement said. “The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority.”

There was no other information immediately available Friday, Philadelphia police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.