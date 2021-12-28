Severe California snowstorms hinder search for skier missing since Christmas

Search and rescue teams in California are looking for a skier who went missing on Christmas, with officials saying rescue efforts have been hampered by record-breaking snowstorms in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Rory Angelotta. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Rory Angelotta, a 43-year-old Truckee resident and ski shop manager, was reported missing on Saturday when he didn't show up for a Christmas dinner.

Angelotta's last know whereabouts are believed to be the Northstar Ski Resort, in the Tahoe region of the Sierra Nevadas, about 130 miles east of Sacramento.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said their search for him has been hindered by severe weather and what a University of California research center said was record-breaking snowfall at their site in the Sierras.

The PCSO said Angelotta's ski pass was last scanned at Comstock Lift at the Northstar Ski Resort around midday on Saturday and registered no activity after that.

"An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Angelotta’s vehicle was also found parked in the Northstar parking lot," PCSO wrote.

"Searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather," PCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

"Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search. They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads before calling off their search in the evening, on December 26th."

PCSO said that search efforts continued Monday, Dec. 27, but faced "significant challenges" because of the ongoing severe storm.

The PCSO did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment on Tuesday.

Speaking to NBC News affiliate KCRA of Sacramento, Angelotta’s sister, Kelsey Angelotta, said her brother, who recently moved to the Lake Tahoe area, had never skied the back side of Northstar mountain, which had just opened for the season.

“This is unfamiliar territory,” Angelotta said.

The University of California Berkeley's mountainside Central Sierra Snow Lab, about 15 miles west of Northstar, reported Tuesday morning that precipitation there totaled 202.1 inches so far in December, breaking the month's 1970 record of 193.7 inches, and said that even more snow is forecast to fall in the next few days.

PCSO said they were assisted in their search and rescue efforts by Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Northstar Ski Patrol.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office asked members of the public who may have seen or spoken to Angelotta on the day he disappeared or since to contact them.