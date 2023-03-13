Severe storms to batter East and West coasts as California faces risk of flash flooding and snow

A pair of severe storms are expected to batter the East and West coast simultaneously starting Monday night as California faces a fresh threat of flash flooding and heavy mountain snow.

The arrival of two "separate but potent" low-pressure systems will see both sides of the country slammed with severe weather this week, with widespread precipitation linked to a system across the Pacific Northwest expected to move southward into California, the National Weather Service said.

The system is expected to slam onshore into the already storm-battered state on Tuesday, with heavy precipitation expected throughout the next few days. Heavy snow is also forecast for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said.

"Considerable flooding impacts" are also expected below 5,000-foot elevation along the central California coast, San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley, and southern Sierra Nevada foothills into Tuesday, it said.

A flooded neighborhood in storm-battered Watsonville, Calif., on Saturday. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images

The weather service further warned that heavy rain and snowmelt could lead to renewed and more widespread flooding, particularly in low elevations.

"Some heavy snow can also be expected farther inland across the Intermountain West, especially central Idaho and western Wyoming," the weather service said.