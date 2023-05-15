A man’s hand was cut off by a person swinging around a sword over the weekend in Riverside, California, police said.

Police in Riverside, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, responded to several calls just before 10:30 p.m. local time about a severed hand found on the sidewalk.

The hand was located at 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard in the city’s downtown area, Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department said.

Later that evening a hospital told authorities they had a patient, described as a man in his 60s, who came in with a missing hand. The patient stated “it was cut off by someone swinging a sword.”

The victim is expected to survive, police said.

Police are investigating and “developing leads” into how the incident unfolded.

Railsback said that it appears both the victim and the person wielding the sword, who has not been identified, are "homeless and familiar with each other."

“This assault may have stemmed from a recent ongoing dispute they have had with each other,” he said.