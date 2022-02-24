'Severely disabled' Washington woman, 28, left abandoned in towed car for 9 days in frigid weather

A woman described as “severely disabled” was left abandoned inside a towed car in Washington amid freezing temperatures for nine days, after she was left in the vehicle by her mother, police say.

The woman’s sister called the Kent Police Department on Feb. 14 saying her adult sister, who she described as "severely disabled" had not been seen since earlier in the month, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation found the woman was last seen on Feb. 5 when her mother, 45, parked her vehicle at a gas station in Kent then walked off, with the daughter still in the car.

The car had been privately towed at the request of the gas station personnel, police said.

Police contacted the tow company, which had moved the car to a lot in Burien. The tow company then checked the car and found the daughter inside the vehicle.

“She had been inside the car for nine days alone in the tow yard during near freezing weather,” the Kent Police Department said.

Kent police request medical aid for the woman and the King County Sheriff’s Office and King County Fire responded to the tow yard and found the woman in “serious medical condition”

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

NBC affiliate KING-TV of Seattle, Washington, reported the woman was 28-years-old.

Bonafacio Pauza of Skyway Towing in Burien told the news station that the business received a call from Kent police regarding the missing woman, asking to search a vehicle they towed nine days earlier and that call “saved her life.”

"We sent one of our drivers out, he unlocks the car and had to go through it. She was laying in the backseat and had a whole bunch of clothes and stuff on top of her,” Pauza said.

He noted that it’s common for the company to tow vehicles without getting into them and in this case, his driver looked into the windows but didn’t see anyone.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The Kent Police Department did not respond to request for comment on whether any charges have been filed in the case.

“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim," Kent Police Chief Padilla said in a statement. "If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy."