‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed charged with domestic violence against his fiancée in Los Angeles

“Shahs of Sunset” star Mike Shouhed has been charged with 14 criminal counts, including domestic violence, battery and weapons charges in a case involving his fiancée.

Shouhed, 43, appeared on the Bravo reality show that followed the lives of a group of Persian-American friends in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2021.

The charges, filed July 20 in the Los Angeles County superior court, stem from his March 27 arrest.

His fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, identified herself on Wednesday as the victim in the domestic violence case through her lawyer.

Shouhed was charged with two counts of injuring a spouse or cohabitant in an act of domestic violence, four counts of battery, two counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness of a crime from making a report, and several weapons-related charges including possession of an assault weapon, according to charging documents by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts, court records show.

His pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 29 in Van Nuys Courthouse West. Shouhed’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

In the March incident, Shouhed was arrested on a felony. He was booked around 1 a.m. on March 28 in Los Angeles and later released after posting $50,000 bond, according to jail records. The charging documents said Shouhed unlawfully injured a 31-year-old female, but did not name the victim.

Ben-Cohen’s attorney, Joshua Ritter, said she was the victim in the case, adding, “Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe.”

“She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life,” he told NBC News.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen announced their engagement during a “Shahs of Sunset” reunion episode last year. It’s unclear if Shouhed and Ben-Cohen are still engaged.

“Shahs of Sunset” was put on hiatus in April after nine seasons, Variety reported.