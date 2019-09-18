Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News
Reporters for NBC News and the Houston Chronicle want to better understand the role physicians play in the child welfare system nationally. Are you a physician with expertise in identifying signs of child abuse, a lawyer who defends accused caregivers or a parent who has been subjected to an investigation following a physician’s report to Child Protective Services? Please fill out our questionnaire: