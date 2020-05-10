Shark attack claims life of 26-year-old California surfer

The stretch of state beach where the attack took place was closed for five days.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dennis Romero

A 26-year-old surfer was killed in a shark attack near Santa Cruz, California, on Saturday, state officials said.

The attack at Manresa State Beach was reported about 1:30 p.m., the California Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

"A 26-year old male was surfing when he was attacked by an unknown shark species," the department said. "The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The next of kin was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department."

The stretch of beach one mile north and one mile south of the attack will be closed for five days as a matter of protocol that goes into effect when shark attacks take place, state officials said.

"Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack are now posted on access points and beach entrances within a one-mile radius of the incident," the parks department said.

Related

Science

ScienceUnprovoked shark attacks rose in the U.S. but dropped worldwide

The state beach was already closed to non-locals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of those using the ocean for water sports. The closure is part of statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last year, the United States saw a rise in shark attacks, from 32 in 2018 to 41 in 2019.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.