Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne lashed out at critics Wednesday after they questioned her support for embattled British TV personality Piers Morgan, who is under fire for his attacks on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

On her CBS panel show "The Talk," Osbourne said she shouldn't be criticized for standing by her friend Morgan, who stormed off the set of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week and left the show.

Morgan, a longtime critic of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, rejected the American actress' revelations during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that she suffered depression and was on the brink of suicide.

“I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said on "The Talk" on Wednesday.

Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan attend the NBC Universal press day on April 27, 2007 Chris Haston / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Co-host Sheryl Underwood, who is Black, gently pushed back on Osbourne and even prefaced a question of her British colleague with a compliment: "I've never seen anything come out of you other than, 'If I don't know, I'm willing to learn. If I come off a certain way, I stand corrected.'"

"What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?" Underwood asked.

Osbourne said she didn't believe Morgan's rejection of Markle's admission of mental health struggles was racist. Osbourne then pivoted, claiming she was being unfairly called a racist.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

While trying to go to break, Underwood became tongue-tied.

As she said, "Well we'll be right back," Osbourne shot back at Underwood.

"Well what?" she asked. "Well what?"

Osbourne continued to press Underwood once the show returned from break.

"I will ask you again Sheryl. I've been asking you during the break. I'm asking you again. And don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," she said. "This is the situation. You tell me where you have heard him say ... educate me, tell me when you have heard me say racist things! Educate me, tell me!"

Underwood explained Morgan's instant rejection of Meghan's claim comes off as less than genuine.

"To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist," Underwood said.

She then tried to soothe Osbourne.

"But right now, I'm talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist," Underwood said.