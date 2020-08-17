Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' for sister's coronavirus diagnosis

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sharon Stone has placed the blame for her sister's COVID-19 diagnosis squarely on "non-mask wearers."

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19," Stone captioned an Instagram post Sunday featuring photos she said was of her sister's hospital room. "One of you Non-Mask wearers did this."

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs.

Stone said her sister "does not have an immune system" and before she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, she had gone only to the pharmacy.

"There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic" and there is a five-day wait for results, Stone wrote.

"Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?" she asked. "Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Stone's post had nearly 6,000 comments by Monday afternoon.

Comedian Chelsea Handler commented: "I hope she’s ok. That is just so scary."

Actresses Octavia Spencer and Debra Messing also responded.

Spencer commented with five prayer hands emojis, while Messing wrote: "Oh Sharon I'm so sorry. So scary. I am praying she heals quickly."

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.

"There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others," the CDC had said.

Kelly Stone has been documenting her treatment in videos posted to her Instagram page.

In a video uploaded Sunday, she said she has been taking the antiviral drug remdesivir and was receiving oxygen.

She also praised front-line health care workers.

"I cannot believe what they have to do to take care of people like us and how they put themselves in the position of having to come into work ... and be exposed to people with COVID and then go back to their families," she said. "I am so grateful."

In another video recorded from her hospital bed, she urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.

"I beg you to know that this is real. I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen," Kelly Stone said. "Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this."