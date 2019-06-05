Breaking News Emails
An Illinois man was arrested after his new wife's cellphone recorded a violent argument between them before she fell seven stories to her death.
Allissa Martin, 27, was found dead on a concrete ramp of a parking garage near Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals, in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Her husband, Bradley Stephen Jenkins, 30, was taken into custody on one count of domestic assault, according to court records and a probable cause statement.
Police found her cellphone, still recording, on the seventh level of the garage. On the video, she could be heard yelling at her husband to "quit punching her face," police said.
Jenkins and Martin had been married just a few weeks before her death. According to the probable cause statement, Jenkins told police they wed May 22 in Las Vegas. They both worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections; Martin as a correctional officer and Jenkins as a lieutenant.
Police said the couple were at the ballpark attending a game with co-workers when they began arguing.
Authorities were called to the parking garage near the stadium at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Jenkins covered in blood and "straddling" Martin's body, a St. Louis police officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
The officer said Jenkins "was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated."
On Martin's cellphone video, "she eventually drops the camera. Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls and you hear the thump of her body hitting the ground," according to the statement.
Police said Martin told "several lies," including that he was not on the rooftop of the garage with his wife, but the cellphone footage proves otherwise. Jenkins also told police he did not hit Martin, "yet on the recording you hear the argument being physical," the statement says.
An autopsy is being conducted and Jenkins could face an additional charge of homicide. He was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
A lawyer for Jenkins did not immediately return a request for comment by NBC News.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Correctional Officer Allissa Jenkins-Martin. We extend our most heartfelt thoughts and condolences to her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the department said.
The spokesperson did not comment on the current status of Jenkins' employment.