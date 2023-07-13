Sheep herder severely injured in pre-dawn bear attack in Colorado, authorities said

A sheep herder was seriously injured but survived a pre-dawn bear attack in southwest Colorado on Tuesday, authorities said.

The unidentified 35-year-old man was near a camp in the Weminuche Wilderness above Lemon Reservoir in the San Juan National Forest early Tuesday morning, according to a Wednesday statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The man was working for a permit holder of a sheep grazing allotment, park officials said.

He was awoken by a disturbance between a black bear and his sheep about 1 a.m., park officials said.

The herder sustained “bite wounds to his head as well as additional wounds to his left hand and arm, severe lacerations to his left hip area and scratches on his back,” the statement said.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we are thankful the victim was able to contact help to get emergency services deployed and that he was able to be extracted to receive necessary medical care,” said Adrian Archuleta, area wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

After waking up, park officials said the herder fired a rifle at the bear before it attacked him.

After he was seriously injured, the herder crawled to his tent to contact his cousin. The herder was airlifted to Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Three wildlife officers arrived at the camp by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Once there, they spotted a blood trail and the victim's rifle. They also collected multiple DNA samples from the attack scene, park officials said. At the site, there were also two dead sheep with “wounds consistent with bear depredation," according to park officials.

An agent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was contacted. A team of dogs was used to search for the bear, park officials said, noting, they were unsure if the bear was hit by any rifle shots.

The dogs found a scent for the bear and followed it. A federal agent investigating the incident shot and killed the bear shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, park officials said.

The incident was classified as an “attack,” and under agency policy the bear had to be euthanized, park officials said.

The 8-year-old male bear weighed about 250 pounds, according to park officials.

Until the DNA results return from the lab, Archuleta said it’s not with 100 percent certainty that the bear killed was the bear that attacked the herder.

“But based on the information we have at this point, we feel confident that it is the offending bear,” he said.

The bear had wounds on its chest, but investigators were unable to determine if they were from a gunshot fired by the herder, park officials said.

Tuesday’s incident marks the first reported bear attack in Colorado in 2023, park officials said.