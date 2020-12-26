From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, David Yushubayev sits in a chair at Markell’s Shoe Repair with the door open, waiting for customers to pick up the shoes they left behind in March.

Shoes in plastic bags line the walls behind the desk of the tiny shop nestled in a corner of a midtown Manhattan office building

“For four hours, I stay here, and then I go home,” Yushubayev, 67, said. In November, the business that did well for 35 years had no clients at all.

Put plainly: “Business is dead,” Yushubayev said. Few need repairs or a shoeshine anymore. Sometimes, a person will pop in, ask a question, and leave.

“But I still keep the shoes.”

David Yushubayev, 67, stands at the counter of Markell's Shoe Repair in Midtown Manhattan, where business is "dead," he says. Ben Kesslen / NBC News

When New York City mostly shut down in March as Covid-19 surged, office workers who could work from home did so. They swapped out dress shoes for slippers, and wondered if the plants on their office desks would die.

But workers like Yushubayev, who lives in Queens and whose business is meant to serve the people now attending meetings from their couch, still came into midtown. The office workers, however, have yet to return.

“When are they opening the offices?” Yushubayev asked. Markell’s used to buy the paper every day for clients to read while getting a shine. But the New York Daily News that still sits between the empty chairs — headlined “Goin’ Bunkers” — is dated March 13: the last day the shop had clients to read the paper.

The man who shines shoes for Markell’s is not working. Yushubayev’s son, who usually runs the shop, took a job at a salon to get by.

“Just a terrible year,” Yushubayev said.

About five blocks north, Eddie’s Shoe Repair, a staple at Rockefeller Center, faces the same problem. In its more than 20 years sandwiched above the subway station and below the building’s lobby, it rarely went a day without a line out the door.

Owner Hugo Ardaix, 65, said the queue used to form before the shop even opened at 7 a.m. Trying to get a shine at lunch time often proved to be a fruitless endeavor for those who had to get back to work.

Eddie’s closed in March, and couldn’t reopen until August because the shopping concourse at Rockefeller Center is classified as a mall, he said. During its first week back up and running, it made around $35. “We suffer a lot because we depend on the people in the building,” he said.

Ardaix has now reduced the hours and has fewer employees working for him at the store, which saw a 95 percent decline in revenue since the pandemic hit.