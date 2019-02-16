Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 16, 2019, 5:34 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Gary Montez Martin, the man who opened fire inside a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, legally should not have been in possession of a firearm, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, Martin, who had been an employee of the Henry Pratt Co. for 15 years, opened fire at a meeting during which he was being terminated from his job, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

He killed five people and injured several police officers during the rampage, before being shot and killed by police.

Gary Martin via LinkedIn

During a press conference on Saturday, Ziman said that Martin, 45, purchased a handgun on March 6, 2014, after being issued an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card in January of that year. The firearm, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber, was in Martin's possession as of March 11, 2014.

The FOID card application process includes a background check, but applicants are not fingerprinted, Ziman said.

It was only when Martin applied for a concealed carry permit on March 16, 2014, that he was fingerprinted and it was revealed he had a 1995 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi.

Ziman said that upon the discovery of this conviction, Martin's concealed carry permit was rejected and his FOID card was revoked.

"He absolutely he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm," Ziman said.

Ziman said that, after officials discovered Martin's felony, a letter was sent notifying him that his FOID card had been revoked and informing him that he was required to relinquish his firearm to local authorities. She added that law enforcement is now investigating if they ever followed up with Martin.

Martin also had six prior arrests with the Aurora Police Department, including arrests for traffic and domestic violence-related issues, according to Ziman. She said his last arrest in Aurora was in 2008 for violating an order of protection.

However, Ziman said Martin was last arrested in 2017 by the Oswego Police Department for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.