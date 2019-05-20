Breaking News Emails
AUBURN, Ala. — Police launched a manhunt for an armed suspect wearing camo clothing with body armor after one police officer was shot dead and two others injured at an Alabama trailer park Sunday night.
The officers were shot at while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the Arrowhead Trailer Park, in Auburn, officials said.
One of the officers later died in the emergency room, Bill Harris, the Lee County coroner, said. The other two are expected to recover, police said.
Authorities are now hunting for a suspect named Grady Wayne Wilkes, according to Paul Register, chief of the Auburn Police Department. Wilkes is "armed and definitely considered dangerous," the chief said.
He said that authorities would do "whatever it takes" to bring him into custody.
"This is probably the worst day of my time here and words cannot express the loss for this family, and our family, and this community," Register said a news conference.
The state of Alabama issued an emergency blue alert — activated when a law enforcement officer is killed or injured and the perpetrator is still at large — asking the public to help locate Wilkes.
It described him as a white male, 29-years-old, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. It said he was last seen at the trailer park wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet.
He "is believed to be a serious risk to the public," it said.
